Ekramul Haque Titu has once again won the mayoral post in the Mymensingh city corporation election securing a total of 1.39 lakh votes.

His nearest rival Sadekul Haque Khan bagged 35,763 votes, according to unofficial results announced by the returning officer.

Three other candidates -- Ehtesamul Alam bagged 10,733 votes, Rezaul got 1,487 votes and Jatiyo Party candidate Shahidul Islam got 1,220 votes.