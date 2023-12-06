EC gets transfer list of 110 UNOs, 338 OCs

Lists of 110 more UNOs and 338 OCs of different police stations were sent to the Election Commission by the authorities concerned today for transfer ahead of the January 7 national polls.

This time the list of UNOs is made up of the ones who served over a year at their station, while in the first phase, UNOs who served over two years were proposed for transfers.

For the OCs, this was the first list, and OCs who served over six months made the list, said officials at the public administration ministry and the Police Headquarters.

The EC held a meeting today after receiving the list from the PHQ and had a discussion on it, but did not take any decision, said EC sources.

The commission will sit again tomorrow.

"Following the EC directive, our section concerned sent a list of OCs who served over six months to the commission. I have heard the number is 338," Anwar Hossain, deputy inspector general at the PHQ, told The Daily Star today.

PHQ officials said the transfer of such a huge number of OCs ahead of the election will not affect law and order, as those who will replace them have vast experience as OCs.

On December 4, the EC approved a public administration ministry proposal for the transfer of 47 upazila nirbahi officers in the first phase.