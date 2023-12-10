Appeal hearing at EC: 30 get nod to participate in polls so far

Appeals of 20 aspirants rejected

The Election Commission has this morning started disposing of the appeals filed by aspiring candidates regarding the decision on acceptance of nomination papers for the 2024 national polls.

The EC has disposed a total of 50 appeals, of them, 30 got the EC's nod to participate in the upcoming election since morning till 1:00pm.

The EC documents state that the remaining candidatures have been cancelled. A few of them declared their intention to go to the High Court to regain their candidatures.

A total of 661 appeals were filed with the EC.

The permission to participate in the polls was granted to several independent candidates, including Younus Islam Talukder from Tangail-2, Ziaul Haque from Jamalpur-2, Abdus Salam from Chattogram-8, and Khalilur Rahman from Barguna-1.

Nasirul Islam Khan, Awami League nominee from Kishoreganj-3, Talebuzzaman, Jatiya Party nominee from Noakhali-2, Mahi B Chowdhury, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh nominee of Munshiganj-1, and Sheikh Habibur Rahman, Trinamool BNP co-chairman from Khulna-4, also got the EC's nod.

The EC cancelled candidatures of Tangail-5 independent candidate Khandokar Ahsan Habib, Zaker Party candidate of Jamalpur-2 Abdul Halim Mandol, and 18 others.