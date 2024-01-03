PM urges journos to stay alert against rumour

Sheikh Hasina says people prefer online news; challenges for print media growing

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the journalist community to remain alert against any rumour and misleading information.

"Stay alert against rumours," she said when two delegations of the noted journalists -- BFUJ and Editors Guild Bangladesh -- separately met her at the latter's official Gono Bhaban residence this morning.

The prime minister described various measures taken by her government for the overall development of the journalist community.

She said her government has formed the Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust by giving them seed money.

"If I am voted to power again, I will again donate money to the trust," she said.

The prime minister reiterated her call upon the owners of the media houses to donate to the trust fund.

She asked the journalists to prepare themselves to cope with the modern era.

"Online news media are now flourishing rapidly. People are now increasingly browsing online to read news items which is appearing as a challenge for the print media. They should take preparation to face the challenges," she said.

During the meeting, the premier gave a patient hearing to the journalist leaders.

The journalists forwarded several demands that included forming the 10th wage board in accordance with the Awami League's election manifesto of 2024 and thus taking appropriate measures to implement the wage board award after its declaration.

The prime minister said her government has opened the banks, insurance, and media in private sectors mainly to generate employment.

She said that the AL is the only government that did something for the welfare of the people of every section.

The premier said her government has done everything possible to give the countrymen a developed and improved life.

She said she has no (foreign) master rather than the people, adding that the people are her only strength and their support only matters to her, nothing else.

The prime minister said she has made unprecedented development of Bangladesh following the path and ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Omar Faruque led the BFUJ delegation and spoke on the occasion.

Other members of the BFUJ delegation were former presidents of BFUJ Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Abul Kalam Azad and Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul and BFUJ former secretary general Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, Jatiya Press Club (JPC) General Secretary Shyamal Dutta, former president of JPC Saiful Alam, President and General Secretary of the Dhaka Union Journalists (DUJ) Sohel Haider Chowdhury and Akter Hossain, former DUJ General Secretary Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, former DUJ presidents Kazi Rafique and Quddus Afrad, and former DUJ general secretary Sajjad Alam Khan.

BFUJ Secretary General Dip Azad moderated the meeting.

Mozammel Babu, president of Editors Guild Bangladesh, led his delegation.

Other delegation members of the Editors Guild Bangladesh, Managing Director and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Abul Kalam Azad was present while, Editor-in-Chief of DBC News Manzurul, Islam, Daily Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, Bangladesh Journal Editor Shahjahan Sardar, Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta, Bangladesh Protidin Editor Naem Nizam, Editor-in-Chief of Global TV Syed Ishtiaque Reza, editorial board Chairman of The Asian Age Shoaib Chowdhury, Editor of the Energy and Power Mollah M Amzad Hossain spoke on the occasion.