SSC exams to be held in April

The SSC and equivalent exams, which had resumed their regular February schedule this year after disruptions caused by the pandemic, are set to face delays once more in the upcoming year.

The education boards are planning to start the SSC exams in April, roughly two months later than usual, after the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, head of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, confirmed the timeline. However, he did not specify the reasons behind the delay.

Due to the delay in the SSC exams, the HSC and equivalent exams are also likely to be delayed by one to two months, according to board officials.

Traditionally, SSC exams start in early February, with HSC exams following in early April. However, the pandemic disrupted this routine in 2020, leading to a scheduling backlog.

In 2023, the SSC exams started on April 30. This year, the exams started on February 15, returning to the traditional schedule for the first time after Covid pandemic.

However, the timeline for this public exam is now being pushed back once again.

Mentionable, Eid-ul-Fitr next year is expected toward the end of March.

The Dhaka Education Board earlier said the upcoming SSC exams will be held covering the full syllabus, with full marks and time allocations for all subjects.

Meanwhile, the 2025 HSC exams will be held on a revised syllabus similar to 2023 but with full marks across all subjects.