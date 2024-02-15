SSC, equivalent examinations begin

This year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations began across the country today.

The examinations began at 10:00am.

This year, 20,24,192 examinees are expected to sit for the tests at 3,700 centres from 29,735 educational institutions, according to the Secondary and Higher Education Division.

Photo: Star

Among the candidates, 10,31,314 are girls.

A total of 1,606,879 students are expected to sit for SSC exams under nine general education boards, 2,90,940 for Dakhil tests under madrasa education board, while 1,26,373 vocational students are to appear for the exams under the technical education board.

Photo: Star

No mobile phone and electronic devices have been allowed in the exam centres and only the exam centre secretary can use a feature phone.