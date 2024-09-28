Shahjalal Bank provides scholarship to 350 SSC graduates

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC has awarded scholarships to 350 meritorious students who passed the SSC from underprivileged backgrounds from different parts of the country.

The scholarship with a cheque was handed over to 40 students at a ceremony at the bank's corporate head office on September 25, said a press release.

The scholarship amount of the remaining 310 students would be paid to their respective bank accounts.

The chairman of the board of directors AK Azad was present as the chief guest while director and chairman of the Bank Foundation Dr Anwer Hossain Khan was present as special guest.

Of the 350 students who earned scholarships, there are 165 male and 185 female students.