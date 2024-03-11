Schools closure: SC full bench to decide tomorrow

A total of 82,500 students have got scholarships in the Primary Education Completion examinations held in 2018. STAR file photo

The Supreme Court today upheld for the time being a High Court order that said primary and secondary schools across the country will remain closed during the month of holy Ramadan.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, passed the order following a petition filed by the state challenging the HC order.

The apex court chamber judge, however, sent the petition to its full bench for hearing on the matter at 11:30am tomorrow.

Writ petitioner's lawyer AKM Faiz told The Daily Star that the HC order for closure of primary and secondary schools during the Ramadan will remain in force following the SC chamber judge's order.

The full bench of the Appellate Division will hold hearing on the state's petition at 11:30am tomorrow and therefore, the schools will remain closed for tomorrow, he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman told this correspondent that as the authorities concerned of the government are yet to receive the certified copy of the HC, there is no bar for keeping the schools open tomorrow.

In response to a writ petition, the HC on Sunday stayed for two months the government decisions for keeping the primary schools open for first 10 days of Ramadan and keeping secondary schools open for first 15 days of Ramadan.

Following the HC's stay order, the list published by the government on December 13 last year for keeping 30 days of holidays for primary, secondary schools during the Ramadan will remain effective.

And therefore, the schools will remain shut for 30 days during the upcoming Ramadan, writ petitioner's lawyer AKM Faiz and Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman told The Daily Star on Sunday.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities to explain in four weeks why the notifications issued on February 8 containing decisions for keeping the primary and secondary schools during holy Ramadan should not be declared illegal.