Roof-collapse: RU forms probe committee

Rajshahi University tonight formed a three-member committee to investigate the roof collapse of the under-construction auditorium.

Prof Md Kamruzzaman Sarker, the dean of Civil Engineering faculty of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) was made convenor of the committee, reports our Rajshahi staff correspondent quoting Prof Prodip Kumar Pandey, director of RU public relations.

The other members are Md Rashedul Islam, sub-divisional engineer of Public Works Department, Rajshahi, and Imrul Hasan, additional chief engineer of RU, he said.

"RU authorities formed the committee after holding a meeting for one and a half hours," he said.

The committee will investigate why the auditorium building collapsed during construction.

The committee will also investigate the quality of other buildings already constructed under the project and submit the report within seven days, he said.

Prof Pandey also said Fire Service and Civil Defence concluded their rescue operations at 6:00pm after the construction firm assured that no one was missing at the site.

RU also instructed the construction firm to ensure all safety measures and explain in detail about the collapse by Wednesday.

The RU authority also instructed its officials to increase the monitoring system into construction activities, added Prof Pandey.