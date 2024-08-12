Proposed funds for 10 Minute School, other startups to be reconsidered: Nahid

The proposed investment in 10 Minute School (10MS) and other startups that faced adverse treatment from the Awami League government for the startups' of student protests will be reconsidered.

Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Advisor Nahid Islam made this statement today following a meeting with ICT Division officials in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Nahid condemned the poor treatment of startups and the halting of investment, and assured that discussions would be held with these startups.

Nahid further said the "controversial clauses" of the Cyber Security Act would be reconsidered.

Earlier in mid-July, Startup Bangladesh Limited, the government's venture capital fund, pulled back its proposed investment of Tk 5 crore in 10 Minute School (10MS), Bangladesh's largest edtech platform.

No official explanation was given by Startup Bangladesh for the withdrawal of its planned investment in the edtech start-up announced in October last year.

The move came after Ayman Sadiq, the co-founder and chief executive officer of 10MS, made a Facebook post supporting the student movement to reform the quota system in government jobs.

"We want quota reform. Merit should be the biggest quota. #QuotaMovement," Sadiq, also a media personality, posted on his public Facebook page with nearly 7 million followers on July 13.