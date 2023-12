The MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) admission test for the next academic year will be held on February 9.

The decision was taken at a meeting on the MBBS and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) admission tests for the academic year 2023-24 held at the health ministry today.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque presided over the meeting.

In the last session, the MBBS admission test was held on March 10.