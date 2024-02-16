Indian High Commission announces ICCR scholarships for 2024-25

Indian High Commission in Dhaka has announced Suborno Jayanti Scholarship and Lata Mangeshkar Dance and Music Scholarship for the Academic Year 2024-25.

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship scheme is available for the benefit of meritorious Bangladeshi nationals who want to pursue courses in Indian public universities or institutes for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level in all fields, except for medicine, paramedical (nursing/ physiotherapy/anaesthesia), fashion, law courses, and integrated courses.

The Indian High Commission in a statement said the candidates who desire to apply for ICCR scholarship may log in to https://www.sjsdhaka.gov.in and create individual login ID and password for submitting the application online.

The application will start on February 20 and the last date for submitting the application is April 30.

Detailed guidelines on ICCR scholarship scheme are available on https://www.sjsdhaka.gov.inand/or https://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in. For further details, one can log on to the https://www.hcidhaka.gov.in or see Facebook page (IndiaInBangladesh), or contact Education Wing, High Commission of India, Plot No.1-3, Park Road, Baridhara, Dhaka-1212 and Phone: 55067301-308, or email at [email protected].