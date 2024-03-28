Education
Star Digital Report
Thu Mar 28, 2024 12:57 PM
Education

How to get the DU admission test results today

Star Digital Report
Admission test results of all units of Dhaka University's undergraduate progamme of the academic year 2023-2024 will be published at 3:30pm today.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Maksud Kamal will reveal the results from the Abdul Motin Chowdhury virtual classroom, UNB reported yesterday. 

By providing the relevant information, applicants will be able to check their results at admission.eis.du.ac.bd website or through SMS.

The admission test for Arts, Law and Social Science unit was held on February 23; for the Business Education unit on February 24, and the test for the Science unit was on March 1.

The test (Drawing and MCQ) for the Fine Arts unit was held on March 9.

push notification