GPA 5 in SSC results: Girls outshine boys

A total 1,82,129 students achieved GPA 5 in this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations. Of them, 98,776 were girls and 83,353 boys.

The education minister handed over the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Gono Bhaban around 10:00am today.

This year, 20,13,597 students appeared for SSC and equivalent examinations under 11 education boards. Around 83 percent of them passed.

The overall pass rates are: 89.32 percent in Dhaka, 89.13 percent in Barishal, 82.80 percent in Chattogram, 79.20 percent in Cumilla, 78.40 percent in Dinajpur, 92.32 percent in Jashore, 89.25 percent in Rajshahi, 73.35 percent in Sylhet and 84.97 in Mymensingh.

The exams started on February 15th and concluded on March 12.