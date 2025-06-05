Govt to roll out revised curriculum from 2027

Says edn ministry

The interim government is set to introduce a revised secondary education curriculum in phases starting from 2027, officials said.

In the first year, it will be implemented for students of class six and gradually extended up to class twelve, said Siddique Zobair, senior secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, while speaking at a press conference yesterday.

The conference was held at the education ministry office.

Education Adviser Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, widely known as CR Abrar, said the 2012 curriculum was reinstated under special circumstances and will remain in place next year as well.

However, he expressed hope that during his tenure he would be able to lay the foundation for a revised secondary education curriculum.

After assuming power, the interim government cancelled the implementation of the latest curriculum that was finalised by the previous Awami League government. Instead, it reinstated the 2012 curriculum.

CR Abrar said a vice-chancellor selection panel has been formed to fill high-level positions at two universities. "The recruitment process will involve publishing advertisements in newspapers and accepting applications from interested candidates," he said.

A search committee has also been formed, comprising representatives from the ministry, the University Grants Commission, and distinguished professors.

He expressed optimism that, with everyone's cooperation, if the selection process is completed based on merit and competition, his vision of enabling the next generation to lead the world while staying in the country will move forward.