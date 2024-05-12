Govt changing curriculum to discourage learning by memorisation: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government is bringing changes to the curriculum and the method of education mainly to cut dependency on learning through memorisation to flourish talents and creativity of the students.

"We want our children not only to learn by memorisation rather they get scope to flourish talents and creativity as they can move ahead with their merits. So, changes are being made in the curriculum and education method," she said.

The premier made the remarks while unveiling the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2024, digitally by clicking a button at Gono Bhaban.

She said her government has introduced pre-primary education to teach the children through play.

"There is a way to educate the children through toys and we are creating that scope," she said.

One child can easily learn the name of seven continents through jumping one to another continent on a world map, she opined.

"We have to do such many things as the children can learn through playing. If we do so, they won't need book-learning," she said.

In doing so, the premier said her government is giving necessary training to the teachers and increasing their salaries and other benefits.

She said her government has attached topmost priority on education as they can know that no nation can develop without education.

"Our target is to eradicate poverty. Poverty alleviation is not possible without an educated nation. So, we consider expenses in education as investment," she said.

The prime minister said her government wants to prepare an appropriate education system to cope with the competitive world.

She said her government is prioritising science, technology, information and vocational education alongside the regular education.

"Our children will not only do BA and MA, but also will be educated in science, technology, information technology and vocational literacy to make them prepared completely," she said.

Referring to increased number of female students both in pass and participation rate in the SSC exams, Sheikh Hasina asked all concerned to find out the reason that why the number of male students decreases.

"We have to explore the reason that why male students are less and why the number of students is decreasing," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said they have taken several measures including setting up 12 science and technology universities to increase the rate of technical education.

As a result, the technical education rate has risen to 22 percent which was only 7 percent in 1996 when the Awami League government assumed power for the first time, she said.

"We have a target to increase technical education rate to 30 percent by 2030 and 41 percent by 2041," she said.

She continued that her government is establishing a technical training school in every upazila to spread the technical education.