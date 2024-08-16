Educational institutions to reopen August 18

HSC exams to resume Sept 11

The interim government yesterday ordered all educational institutions across Bangladesh to resume academic activities on August 18 and published a new schedule for the deferred Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams.

In an order, the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the education ministry directed all relevant authorities to take necessary steps to reopen the institutions.

Meanwhile, the Secondary and Higher Education Board yesterday released an updated schedule for the postponed HSC and equivalent exams.

The tests will resume on September 11 and end on October 10, according to a government notification.

The universities, however, can reopen their campuses after consulting their syndicate, academic council, teachers, and students, according to Prof Muhammed Alamgir, the acting chairman of the University Grants Commission.

The previous government ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including universities, until further notice on July 16 amid violence during the quota reform movement.

The HSC and equivalent tests, which were ongoing at that time, were also postponed.

However, on August 5, the then-government led by Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign, leading to the formation of the interim government headed by Prof Muhammad Yunus.

During this political changeover, the vice-chancellors and top officials of at least 17 public universities, including Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, Jagannath University, Chattogram University, and National University, have resigned.

Additionally, 10 educational institutions have banned political activities on their campuses.