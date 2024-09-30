Dissolution of textbook revision body: Chhatra Front condemns ministry decision

Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (SCF) yesterday condemned the education ministry's decision to dissolve a committee formed to revise textbooks under the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), terming it an "undemocratic decision".

In a statement issued yesterday, SCF President Salman Siddiqui and General Secretary Rafiqujjaman Farid criticised the ministry for its "sudden action".

"After August 5, the NCTB had included Dr Kamrul Hasan Mamun, a Dhaka University physics professor, and Dr Samina Lutfa, an associate professor of sociology, for revising the textbooks," the statement said.

However, the ministry announced the committee's dissolution through an official order issued by the Secondary and Higher Education Division on Saturday.

According to the statement, a campaign had been launched to remove these teachers from the committee through false accusations.

"Regrettably, the committee has now been dissolved, which is deeply regrettable," the statement said. "Teachers who supported students during protests are now being harassed," it added.