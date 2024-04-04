30 out of 104 private universities have no valid VCs: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently issued a warning to prospective students about 30 private universities nationwide.

A notification published last night by Omar Faruque, director of private universities at UGC, said 30 out of 104 private universities in Bangladesh lack a validly appointed vice-chancellor.

It raises concerns about the legality of their operations and the validity of student certificates.

The UGC also identified five universities facing legal issues.

IBAIS University, University of Comilla, and America Bangladesh University were flagged for operating illegal campuses and conducting unauthorised educational activities.

Furthermore, UGC suspended new student admissions at Central University of Science and Technology in Dhaka until further notice. This is due to an expired temporary permit, the absence of a VC and Treasurer, and legal issues surrounding the board of trustees.

Additionally, the notice mentioned that Victoria University of Bangladesh remains barred from admitting new students since January 1, 2023, due to its failure to relocate to a permanent campus.

The UGC urged students to exercise extreme caution when choosing a private university.

It advised them to consider only universities with UGC-approved campuses, programmes, and enrolment quotas. The UGC clarified that it would not be held responsible if students were misled by unapproved institutions.

Students can consult the list of all approved private universities on the UGC website to make informed decisions about their education, the notification read.