Willing to discuss issues with Dhaka in ‘conducive environment

India stands ready to engage with Bangladesh on all issues, provided the environment supports constructive and mutually beneficial dialogue.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this at a press briefing on Thursday.

"India is prepared to engage with Bangladesh in an environment that is conducive to mutually beneficial relations," he said.

Asked if India is trying to renegotiate the 30-year Ganges Water Sharing Treaty that expires next year, he pointed to bilateral mechanisms such as Joint River Commission and other committees.

"The two countries have a bilateral mechanism in place which is the Joint Rivers Commission. We also have consultations of concerned state governments and representatives in our internal consultation research issues and to frame our approach.

An Indian newspaper recently reported -- citing a senior official at the Ministry of External Affairs who attended a bilateral meeting with Bangladeshi counterparts in May -- that the dialogue offered a chance to raise concerns over India's growing domestic water demands, which are expected to shape the terms of the proposed treaty.

Answering a question on trade issues with Bangladesh, Jaiswal said the amendments announced by India in respect of Bangladesh "were based on Bangladesh's own quest for fairness, equal treatment and reciprocity."

"We await resolution of the underlying issues pending with the Bangladeshi side for a long time. These issues have been raised by India at various structured meetings with Bangladesh including at the commerce secretary level," the MEA spokesperson said.

Mid-May, India imposed port restrictions on the import of key goods from Bangladesh, significantly curtailing overland trade in items such as readymade garments, processed foods, plastic products, and wooden furniture.

The Indian commerce ministry barred the import of all types of readymade garments from Bangladesh through land ports. These imports will now be permitted only through two designated sea route -- Nhava Sheva, and Kolkata.

Asked to comment on the recent trilateral meeting between Bangladesh, China and Pakistan in Kunming on June 19, Jaiswal said, "We maintain a constant watch on the developments in our neighbourhood that have a bearing on our interests and our security."

"Our relations with individual countries, while they stand on their own, take into account the evolving context as well," he remarked.