US senate majority whip to visit Bangladesh

US Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, an old friend of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, is likely to visit Bangladesh soon.

He will meet Professor Yunus, civil society members, and media representatives during his forthcoming visit, reported yesterday.

This will be the first visit of any US politician to Bangladesh since the formation of the interim government.

Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Springfield, is the 47th U.S. Senator from the State of Illinois, the state's senior senator, and the convener of Illinois' bipartisan congressional delegation.

Durbin serves as the Senate Majority Whip, the second highest ranking position among the Senate Democrats.