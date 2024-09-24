UNGA: Yunus gifts The Art of Triumph to Trudeau

Chief adviser meets Canadian PM on sidelines of UNGA

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly today.

During the brief meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to cement Bangladesh-Canada relationships, deepen freedom, build institutions, and support the youth of Bangladesh, according to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

Professor Yunus handed The Art of Triumph, an art book of graffiti drawn by students and youth during and after the student-led mass uprising, to the Canadian prime minister.

Trudeau appreciated Yunus for assuming the responsibility and expressed Canada's readiness to support institution building in Bangladesh.

The chief adviser described how the previous regime destroyed institutions of the country. Yunus expressed gratitude to Canada for its friendship with Bangladesh and the Canadian government's support for the interim government.

He requested Canada grant more visas to Bangladeshi students.

The chief adviser started his UN visits with a reception hosted by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

He met prominent world leaders at the reception. He also joined the inaugural session of the UNGA.