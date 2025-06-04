UN reaffirms support for Bangladesh’s reform and transition process

UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis has reaffirmed the United Nations' unwavering solidarity with Bangladesh's reform and transition process, emphasising the UN's commitment to supporting the country's path towards sustainable development and prosperity.

"The Resident Coordinator commended the robust cooperation with the interim government, and both leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions on advancing development in Bangladesh," the chief adviser's press wing said in a statement today, after Gwyn Lewis called on the chief adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna.

During the meeting, they discussed the extensive support the UN could extend to bolster the government's ambitious reform initiatives.

Gwyn Lewis also highlighted the critical measures undertaken to ensure a seamless transition as Bangladesh prepares to graduate from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category.

They also addressed the ongoing Rohingya crisis and the persistent financing challenges confronting efforts in the refugee camps.

Both sides expressed grave concern over the sharp decline in funding, which has already had a severe impact on education and other essential programmes within the camps.The Chief Adviser emphasised the urgent need for sustained solidarity and increased support to mitigate the effects of funding cuts and strengthen Bangladesh's efforts to assist the vulnerable Rohingya population.