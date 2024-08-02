UN offers to send fact-finding team

Its rights chief says reports of violence have serious implications for Dhaka’s int’l standing

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has offered to deploy an independent fact-finding team to assist the Bangladesh government in building trust among all stakeholders and to help de-escalate tensions.

"In these challenging times, my office is ready to support your efforts in resolving the current crisis," he said in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on July 23.

Violent clashes centring the students' protest over the last weeks led to the killing of at least 163 people, as per The Daily Star count. Also, authorities arrested nearly 11,000 people across the country.

The reports of violence against its citizens advocating for fundamental rights have serious implications not only domestically and in terms of Bangladesh's human rights obligations, but also for its international standing, Turk said.

"As one of the largest contributors to the United Nations peacekeeping missions, Bangladesh has consistently been steadfast supporter of global peace and security. However, the use of excessive force, arbitrary arrests and tortures reported during the protests raise serious concern."

He also spoke about the use of live ammunition, arbitrary arrests, detention, ill-treatment and torture by the law enforcers and violent attacks by groups reportedly affiliated with the government.

The deployment of paramilitary units, such as the Armed Police Force, Border Guard Bangladesh and the Rapid Action Battalion, poses further risks, he said, adding that he is aware of arrests of the opposition figures.

The Supreme Court ruling narrowing the quota may open a space for meaningful and inclusive dialogue with all relevant national stakeholders to address the underlying issues and grievances.

For a conducive environment for public dialogue, the UN has urged the government to ensure that all operations of the law enforcers are in line with human rights international standards.

An impartial, independent and transparent investigation into all alleged human rights violations is essential to ensure accountability and justice for victims of past violations and to contribute to preventing recurrence, Turk said.

For the longer term, he suggested comprehensive reforms to the security sector to prevent future abuses and safeguard the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

He welcomed an opportunity to discuss with Prime Minister Hasina directly, either through a telephone call or on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

In response to Turk's letter, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said he appreciates the concerns of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, but noted that the briefs Turk received about the recent events appeared to have conflated a number of facts and issues.

The students' protest initially was peaceful, but turned violent as the "third forces" comprising BNP-Jamaat and extremist forces eventually infiltrated the movement, Momen said.

The situation was exacerbated to the extent that some lives were lost and certain egregious brutalities occurred under the cover of the students' movement, Momen said. Besides, huge public properties were also destroyed by the opposing political and extremist forces.

As part of the ongoing law and order drive, a number of suspected individuals including opposition political figures across the country have been arrested and taken into custody, Momen said.

However, the government has assured those involved in attacks would be brought to justice through due process of law.

"Regrettably, the overall investigation process has been made somewhat challenging due to the wide circulation of rumours and disinformation at home and abroad," Momen said.

He went on to request Turk's office to refrain from making any conclusive statements that may otherwise influence or shape public perception.

"It would be regrettable if OHCHR were to be considered to be aligning with the internationally financed and mobilised smear campaign being conducted against Bangladesh's security and law enforcement agencies with the ulterior motive of creating political and social upheaval in the country."

The Bangladesh government remains open to meaningful engagements with the UN Office of the High Commissioner within and beyond the office, Momen said.

Bangladesh's political leadership would be happy to meet with him in person either in Geneva or New York at any time of mutual convenience.

A UN official said Bangladesh authorities have yet to make any approach seeking any support from the UN.