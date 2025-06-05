UN not involved in talks on ‘humanitarian corridor’

Says Gwyn Lewis

The UN has not been in discussions to establish a humanitarian corridor via Bangladesh to Myanmar's Rakhine State, said UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis yesterday.

She said it is not the UN's decision to put in place a humanitarian corridor, the decision rests on sovereign agreements between Bangladesh and Myanmar, and any other group involved.

She said this at an event organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents' Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at Jatiya Press Club.

During the visit to Bangladesh in March this year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told media he discussed the possibility of humanitarian aid channel from Bangladesh. He had said that would require authorisation of the parties involved in the conflict.

At the DCAB Talk, Gwyn Lewis said any such agreement has not been reached yet, but added that they welcome any initiative to improve cross-border relation and to support people that are impacted by the conflict in Myanmar.

"But there is no humanitarian corridor in place as such and we haven't been involved in discussions to establish such a corridor. So, I just want to clarify that it really is between governments. It's something that we can support once it's established but there is quite a legal process behind something like a corridor."

She also said participation and inclusion of all political parties in the elections will help prevent political polarisation and potential unrest.

"An inclusive election means that every segment of society should be able to vote -- women, people who are 18, ethnic minorities, different religious communities. That's what we mean by inclusive," she said.

Asked if an inclusive election means inclusion of all political parties, she said, "No. It's not about any political party."

The issue was raised as the interim government has banned activities of Awami League, which fell following a mass uprising in July-August last year when around 1,400 people were killed.

She declined to comment on the ban of AL. While the UN fact-finding report last year recommended not banning any political party, Gwyn Lewis said it was not a question for her but for the government.

"We made our recommendations because the participation and inclusion of all political parties is something that prevents very polarised positions and potential unrest."

However, it depends on the government, she said.

Lewis said she was quite impressed by the consensus commission, which is holding dialogues with all parties, though it is a very complex process.

"I think the interim government is leading that process well and working towards credible and peaceful [elections]," she said.

She reiterated the UN's technical assistance to the Election Commission but said the organisation would not play any role in determining the election schedule.

Lewis also said the UN supports the Bangladesh government's ongoing reform initiatives, though the nature and extent of those reforms remain entirely within the government's jurisdiction.

She said the UN Human Rights Office will soon establish a small office in Bangladesh.

"We understand from the government that a MoU is finalised in this regard. We are waiting to sign it soon," she said.

DCAB President AKM Moinuddin and General Secretary Md Arifuzzaman Mamun also spoke at the event.