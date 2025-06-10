Diplomacy
UNB, London
UK All Party Parliamentary Group calls on Yunus

Photo: Courtesy/BSS

A group of UK parliamentarian under the banner of All Party Parliamentary Group called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his hotel in London on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Wouter van Wersch, executive vice president of Airbus, met Yunus at the hotel.

Charles Wyley, executive vice president of Menzies Aviation, also called on the Bangladesh chief adviser at the hotel.

Yunus arrived at London Heathrow Airport around 7:05am (local time) today on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom by an Emirates flight.

