Sri Lanka president congratulates Yunus

President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe made a congratulatory phone call to Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus yesterday.

Wickremesinghe congratulated Yunus on assuming the role of chief adviser of the interim government.

He also advised Sri Lankan investors who have been doing business in Bangladesh for decades to remain in the country and play a constructive role in its growth and progress.

Professor Yunus invited the Sri Lankan president to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.