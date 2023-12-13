Diplomacy
BSS, Dhaka
Wed Dec 13, 2023 01:22 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 01:38 PM

Diplomacy

Spanish investment welcome in any sector in Bangladesh: PM

PM Hasina-Spain's envoy Salas meeting
Spain's ambassador to Bangladesh Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas pay farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban on december 13, 2023. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Spanish investments will be welcomed in any sector of Bangladesh.

The prime minister made the remark when Spain's ambassador to Bangladesh Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas paid a farewell call on her at the Gono Bhaban, said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

While briefing reporters after the meeting, Karim said Salas expressed his country's keenness to invest in Bangladesh including in its agro-based industries.

"Many entrepreneurs are keen to visit Bangladesh and invest here," the Spanish ambassador said.

He said the quality of hospital and agro equipment of Spain is very good.

During the meeting, both the Bangladesh premier and the Spanish envoy expressed satisfaction over the existing relationship between the two countries and hoped that this relationship will be strengthened further.

