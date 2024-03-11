Saudi Crown Prince Salman likely to visit Bangladesh later this year

Says foreign minister

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may visit Bangladesh in the second half of 2024, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today after his recent Middle East visit.

"We've invited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Bangladesh. The visit is scheduled to take place in the second half of this year," he told journalists at a briefing at the foreign ministry.

Last week, the foreign minister visited Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In Turkey, he attended the Anatalya Diplomatic Forum and the heads of states or governments of 19 countries and foreign or equivalent ministers of 73 countries.

In Saudi Arabia, he attended a special meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Palestine where he spoke for a strong position in boycotting Israel.

On the sidelines, Hasan also met with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha.

Hasan Mahmud said there are some 30 lakh Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia and that Bangladesh is a priority for Saudi Arabia.

He said Bangladesh is making a multidimensional relationship with Saudi Arabia and will take part in planting 50 billion trees in the Gulf countries, including 10 billion in Saudi Arabia.

During his visit to the UAE, Hasan Mahmud met UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Human Resources and Emiratization Minister Dr Abdul Rahman Al Awar.

He handed over a letter from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Al Nahyan inviting the UAE president to visit Bangladesh on the occasion of 50 years of bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Hasan Mahmud discussed the issues of energy security, food security, bilateral trade and UAE investments in Bangladesh's Matarbari Exclusive Economic Zone, port and logistics management.

He also discussed how the UAE can recruit Bangladeshi graduate nurses, caregivers, health technicians, agriculturists and farmers, and simplify work visas as well as job transfer from one employer to another.

Yesterday, the foreign minister also held meetings with Belarus Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Shestakov and Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dharmapala Weerakkody.

He sought Belarus' support for Bangladesh's inclusion as an observer to the Eurasian Economic Union and signing a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Commission. He expected Belarusian investments in Bangladesh's economic zones and hi-tech parks.

During his meeting with Sri Lankan envoy, Hasan Mahmud discussed the preferential trade agreement with Sri Lanka, investments in Bangladesh, Rohingya repatriation, and working together in regional organisations.