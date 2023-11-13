Russian navy ships call at Ctg port after 50yrs

A Russian naval group has called at the port of Chattogram for the first time in almost half a century.

The verified Facebook page of the Embassy of Russia in Bangladesh posted the photos with the caption, "The Russian Pacific Fleet Squadron is visiting the Chattogram Port, which is a huge milestone for Russia-Bangladesh relations. The last time Russian/Soviet naval ships visited Bangladeshi ports was 50 years ago."

Russian state news agency Tass reported that the group comprises destroyers Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleyev and the oceanic tanker Pechenga.

The verified X (formerly twitter) page of the Russian embassy posted a short clip of Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy walking on the deck of a ship while the crew stood at attention, hands raised in salute.

Tass quoted Russian Honorary Consul in Chittagong Ashik Imran as saying that the ships are here solely on a friendly visit.

"This is evidence that the relations between the two states are currently at a very high level," he stressed.

The ambassador told the news agency that the last time Russian warships were here, it was to clear the water of mines.

"At that time, the group of Russian naval ships came here actually to save the young country that gained its independence in 1971 from a humanitarian catastrophe. After the war of independence, the port's waters were mined and also tens of vessels were sunk there," he said.