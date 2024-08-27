Russia interested in exploring five more gas wells in Bangladesh: envoy

Also interested in building gas pipeline from Bhola to Khulna, Mantytskiy tells Yunus

Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom has expressed interest to explore five more gas wells in the island of Bhola and more wells inland, said Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy today.

He made the comment in a courtesy call to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at State Guest House Jamuna.

Mantytskiy said Russia will continue to support Bangladesh in international fora, according to a press release from the CA office.

During the meeting, he discussed the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, which Bangladesh is building with technical and financial support from Russia, and increased cooperation on food security, energy exploration and science and technology.

The ambassador said the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is at the final stage and is expected to go into operation next year.

He also said Russia was interested in exporting LNG to Bangladesh. Besides, Gazprom is also interested in constructing a gas pipeline from Bhola to Khulna, he added.

Yunus recalled Russia's role during Bangladesh's Liberation War and its vital mine-cleaning operations in the Chittagong Port.

He called on Russia to increase imports from Bangladesh, including products other than readymade garments, which constitute some 90 percent of Bangladesh's exports to Russia.

"We need to diversify our exports," Yunus said.

The chief adviser has also stressed widening economic and education cooperation and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Mantytskiy said Russia is a key economic partner of Bangladesh as it exports vital foodgrains and fertiliser to the country.

Last year, Russia exported more than 2.3 million tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh and this year the shipment crossed two million tonnes.