Political Turmoil: UN concerned over violence

US calls for probe, UK urges calm

BNP activists and police personnel in riot gear face to face on the VIP Road during yesterday’s clash centring the party’s rally in front of the BNP headquarters in Nayapaltan on October 28, 2023. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Expressing concern over the ongoing violence ahead of the upcoming general election, the United Nations, the United States, and the United Kingdom yesterday called on political parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence or the use of excessive force.

According to a statement from the UN Human Rights Office, as of yesterday morning, "at least 11 people died in connection with the protests in many parts of the country. The victims include two policemen, six opposition party members, and two bystanders."

The statement urged police to ensure that force is only used when strictly necessary and, if so, in full compliance with the principles of legality, precaution, and proportionality.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasised the importance of respecting the right to free expression and peaceful assembly, said his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, in response to a question at Monday's regular briefing in New York.

On the same note, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said, "We urge the government to observe the greatest restraint to curb political tensions at this critical time and to take steps to ensure that human rights are fully upheld for all Bangladeshis before, during, and after the elections."

Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller yesterday said they encourage Bangladeshi authorities to thoroughly investigate the incidents surrounding the October 28 BNP rally and hold those responsible for the violence accountable.

"The holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone -- voters, political parties, the government," he said in response to a question.

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke called on all stakeholders to exercise restraint, shun violence, and work together to create the conditions for free, fair, participatory, and peaceful elections.

She said this during a meeting with Awami League leaders Faruk Khan and Dr Shammi Ahmed last evening.