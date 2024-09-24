In pictures: Yunus meets world leaders at UNGA

Muhammad Yunus is currently on his first visit to the US as Bangladesh's head of government.

After reaching the American city last night, the chief adviser to the interim government went to the UN headquarters to participate in the 79th United Nations General Assembly this morning, New York time.

Prof Yunus with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Photo: Chief Adviser's Press Wing

The Nobel laureate was warmly greeted by world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He later held a meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA with US President Joe Biden.

Muhammad Yunus and US President Joe Biden at the UN headquarters in New York. Photo: Chief Adviser's Press Wing

On the trip, Yunus is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Principal Coordinator (SDGs Affairs) Lamiya Morshed, and Additional Foreign Secretary Riaz Hamidullah.

With UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk. Photo: Chief Adviser's Press Wing

On September 27, Yunus will address the General Debate of the UNGA. This year's theme for the debate is "Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations."

The chief adviser meets World Bank President Ajay Banga. Photo: Chief Adviser's Press Wing

He is expected to present the details of the mass uprising that happened in Bangladesh in the last two months and his conviction to build a state system that is people-oriented, welfare-oriented and dedicated to public interest in the coming days during the General Debate.

Prof Yunus presenting The Art of Triumph, an art book on the graffiti painted on walls around the country by Bangladeshi students and young people during and after the mass uprising, to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, at the UN headquarters in New York. Photo: Lamiya Morshed

Yunus will also attend a high-level side event on the Rohingya crisis, meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and be present at the high-level side event – 'Meet the Friends of Bangladesh'. The chief advisor will also host a reception on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's membership in the United Nations.