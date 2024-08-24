Pakistan envoy meets Fakhrul

Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof yesterday met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The bilateral issues, including trade and business between the two countries, and regional cooperation, came up for discussion in the hour-long meeting held at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Special Assistant to the BNP Chairperson's Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee Member Shama Obaid were present at the meeting.

Briefing reporters about the outcomes of the meeting, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Everything between the two countries, including trade and business, and economic relations have come up for discussion."

He said there was discussion for taking the bilateral ties forward, protecting the two countries' independence and sovereignty, and upholding mutual respect and dignity.