Once a victim himself, Noyon now fights trafficking

Bangladeshi man wins US state dept award

Once a victim of human trafficking, Al-Amin Noyon is now a source of hope for thousands of survivors.

Recognising his unique contribution in combating human trafficking, the US government has awarded him the Trafficking in Persons Hero Award.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken handed over the award to Noyon at the annual TIP report launching ceremony in Washington DC last night.

"We thank the nine TIP Heroes who have made significant changes to the lives of people across the world," said Blinken.

According to the State Department report, Noyon is a welcoming first face to trafficking survivors and migrants as they return to Bangladesh.

In his capacity as manager of BRAC Migration Welfare Center onsite at Dhaka airport, Noyon has supported more than 34,000 Bangladeshi trafficking survivors and migrants over the last 15 years.

"As a fellow trafficking survivor, he is uniquely qualified and motivated to help them rebuild their lives."

Born to a family of modest means, his dream of a better life turned into a nightmare when he fell victim to trafficking in Malaysia in 2007.

"But, as he now shared, that is not how his story ends. His motivation to support fellow survivors has long motivated him to serve as a member of ANIRBAN, a trafficking support platform made up of survivors who raise awareness about human trafficking and advocate for survivors and their rights," says the report.

Noyon believes education is one of the best ways to insulate Bangladesh's next generation from the perils of human trafficking.

In a reaction to the recognition, Noyon said he understands the pain of those who fall victim to trafficking.

"Upon return, I started working for the migrants and trafficking survivors. I try to stand beside such victims at home and abroad as a manager of BRAC Migration Welfare Centre.

"I also got in trouble while working to support them. I was imprisoned for working for the trafficking victims."

Others who received the award include lawyer Sonia Marcela Cecilia Martinez Sempertegui of Bolivia; Brig Mustafa Ridha Mustafa Al Yasiri of Iraq; Edith Wairimu Murogo of Kenya; Oumou Elkhairou Niare of Mali; Samson JR Inocencio of the Philippines; Majijana Savic of Serbia; Rosa Maria Cendon Leris of Spain and Letitia Agnes Pinas of Suriname.