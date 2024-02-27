Need investment for offshore gas extraction: PM tells ITFC delegation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said to mitigate the energy scarcity in the country the government has opted to go for offshore gas extraction.

"And we need investment for that purpose," she said.

The prime minister said this when International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eng. Hani Salem called on her at her Sangsad Bhaban office.

PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam briefed the reporters after the call on.

Sheikh Hasina said that the government has provided electricity in all areas of the country.

She mentioned that during her first tenure in government in 1996 she opened the private sector for the power sector.

"Investment enabling environment is prevailing in the country as the present government has created that," she said.

She put emphasis on creating job opportunities and for that the country needs investment.

"We have especially given priority to improving the rural economy and food production."

The prime minister said that the government has emphasised containing present war-driven inflation and lessening the hassle for the people.

"For that we have stressed upon increasing all kinds of production," she said.

ITFC CEO Salem said that they will provide all-out support to materialise the Smart Bangladesh vision by Sheikh Hasina through investing in various sectors including infrastructure, ICT, debt management, energy sector and climate change issues.

Eng. Hani Salem appreciated the investment environment of Bangladesh and the financial management of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He mentioned that Bangladesh has an excellent track record for repayment of loans.

PM's advisor Salman Fazlur Rahman, Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Economic Relations Division Secretary Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky were present.