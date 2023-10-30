Need innovative solutions to plastic pollution

Peter Haas tells event

Describing plastic pollution as both a local and global problem, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas today emphasised the need for cooperation and collaboration to end the problem.

He said this while speaking at the inaugural session of a conference titled "Managing Plastics in Bangladesh".

Prime Minister's Climate Change Advisor Saber Hossain Chowdhury joined the event with his recorded video speech.

State Department Science Envoy for Plastic, Dr LaShanda Korley, among others, spoke at the conference that brought together government, civil society, and private sector stakeholders to focus on developing actionable plans to address plastic pollution in Bangladesh.

He said the United States is actively promoting an approach for a global agreement that will increase global ambition to end the discharge of plastic into the environment.

Ambassador Haas said they seek an ambitious, innovative, and inclusive instrument that contains a range of obligations, commitments, and voluntary approaches to prevent and reduce the flow of plastic into the environment in order to protect human health and the environment.