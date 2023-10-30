National Pollls: EU for finding a peaceful way forward

Says it’s saddened by loss of life, recent violence

The European Union and its member states in Dhaka have called for a peaceful way forward for a participatory and peaceful national election in Bangladesh.

"The European Union and its Member States in Dhaka are deeply saddened to see the loss of life and violence on the streets of Dhaka - vital that a peaceful way forward for participatory and peaceful elections is found," European Union in Bangladesh (@EUinBangladesh) wrote in its X, formerly known as Twitter, handler yesterday.

The statement comes a day after widespread violence took place in the city centring the opposition BNP's grand rally.

The violence left two people -- a policeman and a BNP activist -- dead and dozens of others, including journalists, injured.

On Saturday, the BNP organised the rally, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the formation of a poll-time-neutral caretaker administration.

The international community has been closely observing the days leading up to the election, against the backdrop of the previous two elections that were allegedly mired with irregularities and vote rigging.

This year, the EU has decided not to send a full-fledged election observer mission to Bangladesh. Instead, it is sending a seven-member delegation that will arrive in mid-November.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the US condemned the political violence, saying that it will be "reviewing all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions".

"The reported killing of a police officer, a political activist, and the burning of a hospital are unacceptable. As is violence against civilians, including journalists," the US embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.

"We call for calm and restraint on all sides," added the statement.

On May 24, the US said it would impose visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members "if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh".

On September 22, it said it started applying the curbs.