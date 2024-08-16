Modi reiterates support for democratic, peaceful Bangladesh in call with Yunus

In his first conversation with Prof Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government in Bangladesh, over phone, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today conveyed India's commitment to supporting the people of Bangladesh through various development initiatives.

During the conversation initiated by Yunus, the Indian prime minister underlined the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh, according to a readout issued by the Indian PMO.

Yunus, in turn, assured Modi that the interim government would prioritise the protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minority groups in Bangladesh, said the statement.

During the call, Modi "reaffirmed India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He emphasised India's commitment to supporting the people of Bangladesh through various development initiatives."

The two leaders also discussed ways to take the bilateral relationship forward in line with the respective national priorities, said the readout.

Earlier, Modi, in a post on his X, formerly Twitter, said they exchanged views on the prevailing situation in that country.

This was the first contact between Modi and Yunus since the latter was sworn in as chief adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh on August 8.

"Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh," Modi tweeted.

Separately, India's Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told the weekly media briefing today that New Delhi looked forward to working with the interim government in Bangladesh to "fulfill the shared expectations" of the two countries.

"We look forward to working with the interim government to fulfill the aspirations of both the countries," MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told the weekly media briefing in New Delhi in response to a question about the meeting between Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma and Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain in Dhaka a couple of days ago.

Jaiswal was asked to comment on reports that Hossain had conveyed to Verma that ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's continued stay in India was not conducive to bilateral relations.

In replying to another question if there has been any change in India's position on the legacy of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after the interim government in Bangladesh cancelled the holiday on August 15 and people were prevented from going to 32, Dhanmandi on that day, the MEA spokesman said, "India has always been a steadfast supporter of the people of Bangladesh since independence and will remain so for the development, progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh."

The same sentiment was reflected in the Indian prime minister's Independence Day speech on August 15, Jaiswal added.