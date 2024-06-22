India's MEA details outcomes of Hasina-Modi summit

Bangladesh and India today agreed to work for the conservation and management of the Teesta river inside Bangladesh with Indian assistance within a mutually agreed timeframe and remain engaged to formulate the framework for interim water-sharing based on the recommendations of the Joint Rivers Commission.

This was contained in a 14-paragraph document called "Shared Vision for Future: Enhancing Connectivity, Commerce and Collaboration for Shared Prosperity" issued after talks between Prime Ministers Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi in New Delhi, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"Recognising the importance of water resource management in our bilateral relationship, we will continue to engage in prioritising the exchange of data and formulating the framework for interim water sharing based on the recommendations of the Joint Rivers Commission," according to the document.

It said the two countries welcomed the formation of a Joint Technical Committee to initiate discussions for renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty of 1996 and, as part of development cooperation.

The two countries decided to commence goods-train service from Gede-Darshana through Chilahati-Haldibari up to Hasimara via Dalgaon railhead (as and when operationalised) at the India-Bhutan border.

As part of sub-regional connectivity initiatives, India will extend transit facilities for the movement of Bangladesh goods to Nepal and Bhutan through the railway network. We are committed to the early operationalisation of the BBIN Motor Vehicle Agreement to promote sub-regional connectivity.

The two countries today signed a new MoU on railway connectivity as well as the decision to commence goods-train service from Gede-Darshana through Chilahati-Haldibari up to Hasimara via Dalgaon railhead (as and when operationalised) at India-Bhutan border.

Bangladesh and India resolved to continue to expand their power and energy collaboration and together develop intra-regional electricity trade, including competitively-priced power generated from clean energy projects in India, Nepal, and Bhutan, through the Indian electricity grid.

To this end, the two countries decided to expedite the construction of a 765kV high-capacity interconnection between Katihar-Parbatipur-Bornagar with Indian funding to act as the anchor for grid connectivity.

The document said that based on availability and to the best of its abilities, India will support Bangladesh with the supply of essential commodities.

Appreciating the significant role of the two countries in ensuring peace, stability and harmony in the region, Bangladesh and India decided to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation with a long-term perspective.

"In line with the plans for the modernization of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, we will explore defence industrial cooperation for modernisation of the Armed Forces of Bangladesh, to strengthen their capability for defence. We will continue to work closely with Bangladesh for our multifaceted military engagements of exercises, training and capability development," said the document.

In their wide-ranging discussions, Hasina and Modi "recognised that the India-Bangladesh partnership, which is founded on deep historical, linguistic, cultural, and economic linkages has strengthened in the last decade inspired by the spirit of their shared sacrifices of 1971 and guided by their new aspirations of the 21st century.

"This is reflective of an all-encompassing partnership that transcends a strategic partnership, built upon shared values and interests, equality, trust and understanding and rooted in mutual sensitivity to each other's aspirations and concerns," it said.

"To realize the immense potential of this extra-ordinary relationship and to turn it into a transformational partnership for mutual benefits and prosperity of their people and the entire region, the two leaders have jointly articulated their following Shared Vision for peace, prosperity and development of the two neighbours and the entire region, driven by connectivity, commerce and collaboration," according to the document.

It said the two countries shared the conviction that "our progress and prosperity are interlinked and reaffirm our mutual desire to guide India-Bangladesh ties to a new era of future-oriented partnership, for which we recognise each other as indispensable partners in realizing our respective national development visions of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041'."

As a close and valued neighbour with rapidly growing capabilities, Bangladesh is at the converging point of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, "Act East" policy, SAGAR (Security and Growth) doctrine and the Indo-Pacific vision and an indispensable partner in the development of India's northeastern region, read the document.

"On the other hand, Bangladesh values its relationship with India as the closest and friendly neighbour. Bangladesh considers India as an important partner in the pursuit of its Neighborhood Foreign Policy for ensuring shared peace and prosperity," said the document.

The two countries vowed to "pursue a transformative partnership that advances the shared interests in promoting multi-faceted connectivity for both our countries as well as the entire region by transforming our geographical proximity into new economic opportunities."

"This will include connectivity in its broadest form – physical connectivity covering multi-modal transport and cross-border trade and transit infrastructure for seamless cross-border movement of people, goods and services, as well as energy connectivity and digital connectivity," as per the document.

It said that "underlining the pivotal role played by emerging technologies to build inclusive, sustainable and digitally empowered societies and to bring larger benefits to people of both the countries, Bangladesh and India are forging a new paradigm for future-oriented partnership through a 'Shared Vision for India-Bangladesh Digital Partnership' and 'Shared Vision for India-Bangladesh Green Partnership for a Sustainable Future'."

"These will build a transformative collaboration between India and Bangladesh by leveraging green and digital technologies to foster economic growth, sustainable and climate-resilient development, environmental conservation, cross-border digital interchange and regional prosperity," said the document.

The two countries agreed to collaborate on frontier technologies, including civil nuclear, oceanography, and space technology. "To this end, we will partner in joint development of a small satellite for Bangladesh and its launch using an Indian launch vehicle," it said.

Resolving to work towards promoting the prosperity of the people of the two countries, Bangladesh and India agreed to strengthen trade and investment linkages with each other, including through early commencement of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), early operationalization of two Special Economic Zones (SEZs) offered by Bangladesh to India in Mongla and Mirsharai, opening of new border-haats, trade facilitation to enhance bilateral trade, improving road, rail, air, and maritime connectivity and trade infrastructure.

"We will also encourage and support our private sector to seek new investment opportunities in each other's priority areas of economic development."

The two countries also decided to conclude a new Framework Agreement for Development Partnership, which will expand the reach of cross-border projects and programmes in line with the priorities of the people and the government of Bangladesh and the long-term vision of closer connectivity.

"We will work together to expand our capacity building programme for civil services, judicial officers, police and other specialized services of Bangladesh," it added.

Recognising the shared cultural and historical heritage and vibrant people-to-people ties, the two countries decided to nurture existing linkages by promoting exchanges of Muktijoddhas, scholars, academics, artistes, tourists, students and youth.

India will further raise the level of its support to Muktijoddhas and their families with new programmes for medical and educational support.

Recognising the contribution of Bangladesh-India partnership to peace, security and stability in the region, the two countries reiterated their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, secure, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Recognising the vulnerability of the region to adverse impacts of climate change, the two countries decided to jointly lead the "Disaster Risk Reduction and Management" pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and cooperate to mitigate disaster risks, build disaster-resilient infrastructure, and contribute to the sustenance of our shared maritime region.

The document said Bangladesh and India, with their wide-ranging bilateral cooperation, envision the relationship to become a major anchor for regional and sub-regional integration under BIMSTEC, SAARC and Indian Ocean Regional architectures.

"We will work together on global platforms to promote our common interests, especially the interests of Global South," it added.

The document said there was a need for Bangladesh and India to take their ties to a deeper and higher quality level based on mutual trust and benefit in the coming days.