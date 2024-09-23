India eager to strengthen ties with Bangladesh

Says Mirza Fakhrul after meeting Pranay Verma

India is eager to further strengthen its relationship with Bangladesh, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday after meeting Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma.

"They also want to strengthen our relationships with the political parties of their country," Fakhrul told reporters after the meeting at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan.

The meeting, which lasted nearly an hour, is the first formal talks between Indian officials and BNP leaders since Sheikh Hasina's regime was deposed on August 5.

Fakhrul said, "We raised the issues Bangladesh is facing with India, including the water-sharing issue, which requires a swift resolution."

On border killings, Fakhrul said, "We also conveyed the necessity of stopping the border killings.

"We also discussed security concerns between both the countries. They assured us they are vigilant and working towards resolving these problems as quickly as possible."

Fakhrul said India is keen on fostering greater goodwill and positivity in the relationship between the two neighbours.

Other BNP leaders present at the meeting included Standing Committee member Salauddin Ahmed, Vice Chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury, and foreign affairs advisory committee member Shama Obaid.