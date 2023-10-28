If you want to beat China, bring basket of money, affordable proposals: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today said if countries want to beat China, they should come up with baskets of money and affordable proposals instead of intimidation and giving advice.

"If you want to beat China, you should come with basket of money and affordable proposals like the Chinese. Only advice does not satisfy us," he said.

The foreign minister said he mentioned it during his recent visits to the US and Europe.

Momen made the remarks while talking to reporters after attending a seminar as chief guest.

Diplomats World, a diplomatic magazine, organised the seminar titled "Navigating Challenges: Bangladesh's Response to the Current Global Situation" at the Foreign Service Academy.

Describing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Europe visit as "very successful", Momen said the European countries listened to Bangladesh and they are now coming up with funds.

He said the European leaders highly appreciated Bangladesh's leadership and development.

"This is a great achievement for Bangladesh," he said.

Momen said many countries want to sell their products while trying to put pressure in the name of human rights and democracy.

Bangladesh does not want to purchase military equipment now as the priority is to ensure people's welfare, he said.

The Global Gateway strategy embodies a Team Europe approach that brings together the European Union, EU Member States, and European development finance institutions.

Together, they aim to mobilise up to €300 billion in public and private investments from 2021 to 2027, creating essential links rather than dependencies, and closing the global investment gap.