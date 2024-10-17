‘Hasina still in India’

Says Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson; declines to comment over ICT arrest warrant against her

India today said it has seen reports about the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh issuing arrest warrant against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in connection with alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July-August uprising but declined to offer any comment.

"We have seen some reports to this effect. Other than that, I don't have any comment to offer," Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in reply to a question at the weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

He recalled his earlier statement that Hasina had come to India at a "short notice for safety reasons" and said, "She continues to be."

Asked when would India would resume normal visa operations in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said "We are already issuing medical visas and visas for emergency requirements. Once the law and order situation (in Bangladesh) improves and the situation becomes conducive to our resumption of normal visa operations, we will do that."

In this context, he pointed out that India in the past issued statements on attacks on minorities and Hindus in Bangladesh and violence on Puja pandals and said, "The assurances given by the Bangladesh authorities on the protection of minorities and their rights must be implemented."

The MEA spokesman did not answer a question on the interim government in Bangladesh cancelling a number of national holidays, including the one commemorating the historic March 7, 1971 speech by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports our New Delhi correspondent.