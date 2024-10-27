Govt’s key focus is to attract foreign investors for job creation: Nahid

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam today said the interim government is trying to create a suitable environment to attract foreign companies to invest in Bangladesh with the aim of generating more job opportunities.

Nahid, also the adviser to the information ministry, made the remark while South Korean Ambassador Park Young-Sik called on him at his office in Posts and Telecommunications Division, said a press release.

He also said reform programmes of the state are going on, where economic reform would also be included.

Park Young-Sik said South Korea is the fourth largest investor in Bangladesh and companies like Samsung, LG have their investments here.

He, however, said their business is being affected here as the cost of production is becoming higher due to higher tax rates.

The envoy recommended stopping illegal mobile phones through implementing National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR), and expressed their keenness to make joint venture with Bangladesh in this regard.

The adviser told him that the issue of tax is related to the National Board of Revenue and it would be considered in process of economic reforms so that no one becomes sufferers.

ICT Division Secretary Shish Haider Chowdhury said they want to encourage local manufacturing industries and everything necessary for it would be considered.

Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman urged the ambassador to invest in the government organisation –Telephone Shilpa Sangstha Limited.

Deputy Chief of the Mission Jin-hee Baek, Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Hwansung Woo, and officials concerned were present.