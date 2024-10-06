Reducing unemployment govt's key goal: Nahid

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam today said the interim government is primarily focusing on reducing unemployment through job creation.

"The main goal of the current government is to generate employment opportunities, as the recent mass uprising was largely driven by this issue," Nahid said during a meeting with a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation, led by its Chief Representative, ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, at the Posts and Telecommunications Division, according to a press release.

Tomohide highlighted Bangladesh's potential in the IT sector but noted the lack of job opportunities.

"We aim to create new job opportunities in Bangladesh and train 1,000 IT engineers to harness the country's potential," he said.

In response, Nahid welcomed JICA's investment in job creation and expressed the government's willingness to consider specific proposals in this regard.

The adviser also emphasised the need for more Japanese investment, particularly from JICA, to boost economic growth.

Tomohide expressed JICA's eagerness to collaborate with Bangladesh on various development initiatives, including investment growth, public administration reforms, and infrastructure development.

He noted that JICA is currently the second-largest investor in the country.

The adviser further said that the interim government is working to foster a business-friendly environment by removing obstacles and encouraging private-sector investment.

Posts and Telecommunications Division Secretary Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman, ICT Secretary Sheesh Haider Chowdhury, JICA Bangladesh Senior Representative Takashi Komori, Representative Kukkami Minami and JICA Expert Akihiro Shoji were present, among others.