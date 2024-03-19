FM requests visiting Irish minister to ease the visa process

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday invited Irish investment in Bangladesh, particularly in agro-processing, pharmaceuticals and IT sectors.

He also thanked Ireland for hosting a few thousand Bangladeshis and requested the Irish Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney to ease the visa process to enable more Bangladeshi students and IT professionals to pursue higher studies and work in Ireland.

The foreign minister thanked the Irish minister for visiting Bangladesh to further strengthen Bangladesh-Ireland bilateral relations.

He suggested further enhancement of bilateral trade in goods and services through new initiatives and sought Ireland's support for EU's EBA trade preferences to Bangladesh until 2032 and GSP+ benefits beyond 2032.

Coveney met Hasan Mahmud at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday.

The Irish minister congratulated the foreign minister on his new appointment.

Highly praising Bangladesh's sustained high economic growth, he suggested exchange of visits of delegations with special focus on bilateral trade and collaboration in the areas of technology, pharmaceuticals and energy.

He also assured Irish support in favour of Bangladesh's appeal for extension of EBA facilities until 2032 and GSP+ facilities beyond 2032.

Referring to the migrant-friendly policy of the Irish government, the Irish minister welcomed more Bangladeshi students and professionals to Ireland.

The Irish minister hoped for an early solution of the Rohingya crisis and added that an additional 1.5 million euros in humanitarian assistance would be provided to the Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

The two ministers shared their views on the war in Gaza and expressed deep concern over the killing of people, particularly women and children.

They agreed that the two-state solution can bring lasting peace in the region.

The Irish minister arrived in Dhaka on Sunday on a two-day official visit aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investment.