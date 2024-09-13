Dhaka urges Maldives to recruit nurses from Bangladesh

Dhaka has urged the Maldives to recruit nurses from Bangladesh.

The request was made when Maldives high commissioner to Bangladesh Shiuneen Rasheed called on Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin at the foreign ministry in Dhaka.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised that the two countries can further strengthen cooperation in the health, fisheries and tourism sectors.

The foreign secretary expressed hope that the two countries will explore untapped potential for stronger trade ties and will pursue multi-sectoral cooperation.

The high commissioner congratulated the foreign secretary on assuming his new responsibilities.

She also conveyed good wishes from the foreign secretary of the Maldives.

The high commissioner highlighted Bangladesh as an important regional partner and appreciated the contributions of Bangladeshi migrant workers as instrumental to the development process in the Maldives.

She also informed that the Maldives will soon commence the regularisation process for the undocumented Bangladeshi expatriates living there.