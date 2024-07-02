Dhaka for taskforce to stop workers’ harassment in KSA

Bangladesh has proposed forming a task force to ensure transparency in recruitment and stop harassment of migrant workers by vested quarters in Saudi Arabia.

The proposal was made during the second political consultation between Dhaka and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia yesterday.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud led the Bangladesh side, while his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud led the other side, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Hasan Mahmud requested Saudi authorities to provide special scope for Bangladeshi businessmen to register their businesses there. He also requested special privileges for importing oil from Saudi Arabia.

They discussed strengthening bilateral and political relations and intensifying bilateral and multilateral coordination on issues of common concern, alongside regional and global development.

They stressed the need for the Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council to step up its activities to strengthen commercial relations between the two countries.

Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia also explored enhanced investment in economic zones and offshore banking.

At the meeting, the Saudi foreign minister assured cooperation regarding Rohingya repatriation, while both sides emphasised united efforts from the Muslim world to stop Israel's brutality in Gaza.

The upcoming visit of the Saudi crown prince to Bangladesh was also discussed at the meeting.

They decided to adopt a joint action plan for the proper celebration of the golden jubilee of Saudi-Bangladesh diplomatic relations next year and to elevate the meeting of Bangladesh-Saudi Arab Joint Commission to a ministerial level.