Dhaka rolls out the red carpet for Qatar Emir

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani was welcomed by President Mohammad Shahabuddin after he arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport yesterday afternoon. PHOTO: PID

A red carpet was rolled out for the grand welcome of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani as he arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport yesterday afternoon.

A special flight of Qatar Airways carrying the emir and his entourage landed at the airport around 5:00pm. Bangladesh is the second leg of the emir's visit to three countries -- the Philippines, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Emir Sheikh Tamim's visit came at the special invitation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reports BSS.

This is the first visit to Bangladesh by an emir of Qatar since 2005, when Emir Shaikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani had visited.

President Shahabuddin welcomed the emir with flower bouquets at the airport.

A 21-gun salute heralded the emir's arrival as he disembarked the aircraft, reports BSS.

He was also given a guard of honor while the national anthems of the two countries were played, after which the emir inspected the parade ground.

Today morning, Emir Sheikh Tamim and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a bilateral meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, followed by a one-on-one meeting.

The emir will then attend an official lunch, to be hosted by President Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban.

Recognising the friendship between Bangladesh and Qatar, a park, currently under construction, at Balurmath of Kalshi in Mirpur and a road from Mirpur ECB Chattar to Kalsi Flyover will be named after Emir Sheikh Tamim.

The visit is considered significant given the shift in global geopolitics, the Middle East crisis following the Iran-Israel conflict over Palestine, and the eagerness of the both countries to boost trade.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Qatar Emir are likely to discuss the Iran-Israel conflict.

In the recent years, Qatar has emerged as a mediator in various global crises. Bangladesh too has been vocal in stopping the Israeli attacks on the Palestinians and the genocide in Gaza, he said.

During the emir's visit, Bangladesh and Qatar will sign six agreements on the avoidance of double taxation and fiscal evasion; cooperation in legal matters; shipping; mutual investment promotion and protection; exchange of prisoners; and the formation of a joint business council.

The two countries will also sign five MoUs on manpower, port management, higher education and scientific research, cooperation in youth and sports, and cooperation in diplomatic training.

Bangladesh expects petroleum-rich Qatar to play an important role in ensuring its energy security. Bangladesh currently imports LNG under an agreement signed last year for 1.5 million tonnes of the gas annually for 15 years.

Bangladesh may seek LNG under deferred payment during the bilateral meeting.

Currently, around 400,000 Bangladeshis work in Qatar, while the bilateral trade is over $3.6 billion.

Hasan Mahmud said Bangladesh would seek investments in various sectors, including in renewable energy and financial sectors, port management and more, and to send more skilled manpower, export ceramics, leather products, garments and pharmaceuticals.

A foreign ministry official said Qatar is eager for port management in Chattogram and Matarbari.

"We expect the Qatari emir's visit to be a milestone in our relationship," Hasan Mahmud said.