Dhaka, Beijing likely to sign around 20 MoUs: FM Hasan

Some dev projects likely to be announced, he says

Bangladesh and China are likely to sign around 20 MoUs and make announcements on inauguration of some development projects during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official visit to China that begins tomorrow.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud gave the updates while briefing the media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this afternoon.

"Bangladesh will seek China's assistance in the areas of investment and trade; financial assistance and repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland. At the same time, Bangladesh will continue to provide support to China as its friend in the global context," he said.

Hasan expressed optimism that the upcoming visit of the prime minister to China will be successful and fruitful.

At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Sheikh Hasina will pay the visit from July 8 to 11, which is expected to "outline a new blueprint for practical cooperation" in various fields and provide an opportunity for the two countries to coordinate their positions on regional and international affairs.

On the third day of the visit on July 10, the prime minister will meet Premier and State Council of China Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People, Hasan said.

A reception will be organised in honour of the prime minister at the beginning of the meeting. There, the prime minister will be given a guard of honour and received with due respect.

At the same place, the prime minister and state council of China will hold a bilateral meeting with high-level delegations from the two countries.

The MoUs are likely to be signed in presence of the two leaders and the inauguration of some projects will be announced.

Hasan said there is a possibility of signing MoUs on economic and banking sectors, trade and investment front, digital economy, infrastructure development, assistance in disaster management, construction of 6th and 9th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge, export of agricultural products from Bangladesh, disaster management and people-to-people connectivity.

The meeting will be followed by a banquet in honour of the prime minister, he said.

In the afternoon of July 10, the prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with President of China Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, the foreign minister said.

Bangladesh and China will issue a joint statement on the occasion of the visit of the prime minister, he said.

Earlier on July 9, the prime minister will have a meeting with Jin Liqun, President and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

On the same day, the prime minister will participate in the Shangri-La conference titled "Summit on Trade, Business and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and China".

A business delegation from Bangladesh will visit China to participate in the conference.

The prime minister will also hold a meeting with Wang Huning, Chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

She will pay her tribute to the traditional Tiananmen Square.

She will also attend a dinner hosted by the Bangladesh embassy in Beijing.

During the prime minister's visit to China, Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali, the Foreign Minister, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu, State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, State Minister fort Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and other high level government officials will accompany the Prime Minister.

The PM will leave Dhaka around 11:00am by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and will land at Beijing International Airport at 6:00pm local time the same day.

She will leave China on July 11 on a special Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight and land in Dhaka at 2:00pm.